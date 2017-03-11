Punjab elections 2017: Will submit my resignation to Governor tomorrow morning, says Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo)

After winning Lambi seat with a margin of 22770, Parkash Singh Badal said that Congress’s big pehalwaan( Amarinder) couldn’t defeat him from Lambi, though he got majority in the state. Badal however said, “I congratulate Amarinder Singh for his victory from Patiala and his party’s victory in the state and I ensure him full co-operation from SAD-BJP in the larger interest of the state. Though Congress never cooperated with us in Vidhan Sabha, but we offer full co-operation for the betterment of the state.” This was the quick response of Badal while poll trends were going on in which Congress was leading in Punjab.

However in 2012 polls, he had won this seat by over 24,000 votes defeating Congress’s Mahesh Inder Badal. In Lambi AAP’s Jarnial Singh remained at number 3 and he had left the counting centre in the midway as he was trailing from round one.

Badal said, “As our party couldn’t get majority in the state, I accept people’s mandate with folded hands and I will be going to Chandigarh tomorrow to submit my resignation before the Governor of Punjab.” Unlike 2012 polls, when the entire Badal family including Bikramjit Singh Majithia were at Badal village to listen to poll results, this time, Parkash Singh Badal was alone at house along with his supporters.

He said, “Sukhbir is in Delhi and we expect him to be here tomorrow as party will be doing a meeting to introspect the reasons behind our defeat. Party President (Sukhbir Singh Badal) will be the one who will be calling this meeting.”

There were no celebrations in his house despite his victory from Lambi as he said,” I never express grief over a loss and don’t celebrate victory.” However Congress supporters did extensive celebrations outside Badal mansion. They carried out a tractor road show, played holi and bursted crackers near Badal’s house.

Badal though stated that party will introspect the reasons of defeat but he said, “Opinion polls were one of the factor and the rest are yet to be studied.” Media advisor to CM- Harcharan Singh Bains said,” We could have done better, but we were projected as a party with less than 10 seats in opinion polls. So we think, they were one of the reasons for our defeat which created a negative wave all over.” Bains added, “As AAP saw that they were losing, on the last day, they diverted their vote bank to Congress. This is the reason for a clear mandate for Congress.”

Badal added, “Our development agenda did not work though we did the maximum development in the state. No state in the country would have done so much of works . We made memorials, made good roads and what not. So we will think as why voters over looked our development works.”

Badal however, was not upset with the defeat of the party and he said, “We were expecting to form a government, but I accept the verdict. This is what I can say. I had not thought about any target seats. However both AAP and Congress’s candidates failed in Lambi as well as Jalalabad as Sukhbir also won his seat. So they have been shown the mirror.”

It needs to be mentioned that Badal’s estranged nephew Manpreet Badal who also lives in the same village won from Bathinda urban on a Congress seat. Manpreet Badal had already been declared as Finance Minister by Capt Amarinder Singh if Congress comes to power and reacting on his victory, Parkash Singh Badal said, “I congratulate Manpreet as well. I think big and don’t go by who is from a rival party or from my party. In short, I congratulate all the winners and I ask the ones who lost to work harder.”

Badal who congratulated Congress in general and Amarinder in particular however said “AAP was never a wave in Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal has seen the result for himself now. He and his allies believed more in negative politics. Was shouting of putting us behind bars and what not. They had a dubious stand on SYL. Defamed Punjab on drugs and result is before you all. Rest I don’t want to say much about Kejriwal or AAP as that party had no base in Punjab.”

Though Parkash Singh Badal and even his son Sukhbir Singh Badal won their seats with a comfortable margins, but there were no celebrations inside and outside the house. Supporters were not seen carrying sweet boxes along with them unlike 2012 poll result day.

However in the village, fire crackers were being bursted and to this, SAD supporters said, “Congress supporters are bursting crackers to celebrate victory of their party. We have been told not to do any celebrations as yet.” However, main party offices of AAP and Congress in Lambi wore a deserted look. While a few supporters of Congress were seen sitting outside the party office, AAP’s office was lying locked. Sadha Singh, former sarpanch of Lambi village said, ” Ten years old jail has ended now. Though we are sad that Maharaja sahib has lost from Lambi, but we are happy that he has formed the Government in the state. Now Badal and his assistants cannot snub us anymore. “Badal is just one MLA of opposition now. We are a free bird now,” said Sukhpal Singh and Phulail Singh Congress workers who alleged of fake FIRs and waited for the cases to be withdrawn.