Punjab: Police seize Rs 19.24 lakh at special election naka

THE DISTRICT police seized Rs 19.24 lakh and arrested four persons at a special naka at Bakarpur village late on Sunday evening. The accused could not produce the required documents when they were asked by police officials. The Sohana Station House Officer, Inspector Pawan Kumar, said that the police party at a checkpost signalled four persons travelling in a car to stop. When the car was checked, the police party found two bags which contained Rs 19.24 lakh.

The SHO added that the accused had been identified as Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Kharar; Girdhari Lal, a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; Ajay, a resident of Balongi; and Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have seized the money and informed the income tax department. They told us that they were carrying the cash to Phase V but they could not tell us about their office or the person to whom they had to deliver the cash. We have seized the cash,” said the SHO.