Punjab police duty bound to provide security to Arvind Kejriwal

Days after AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal demanded withdrawal of his security cover, Punjab police on Monday said it is duty bound to provide security to Delhi Chief Minister whenever he visits Punjab. “Police is duty bound to provide security to all the threatened persons who have been categorised by the state government or government of India. We are duty bound to provide security,” Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) V K Bhawra said at Chandigarh on Monday.

Bhawra was responding to a query, referring to Kejriwal’s letter to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh, in which he had sought from the Election Commission of India for the withdrawal of police security provided to him. In a letter written to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, Kejriwal had said, “I have noticed during my tours of the state that a large number of police personnel are deployed for my security which in my view are not required. I want the withdrawal of the security provided to me.”

“Our clear position is that given the poor law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of people of the state,” Bhawra said. Kejriwal had also mentioned in the letter that the candidates of Aam Aadmi Party had already made it clear that they did not require security in the coming assembly polls.

New entrant AAP is locked in a keen battle against Congress and SAD-BJP alliance in the Punjab assembly polls which will be held on February 4. Meanwhile, when asked whether NRIs could campaign for AAP, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said he has taken up the matter with the Election Commission in this regard.

However, he said nobody has been able to show him any rule which prohibits NRIs from campaigning.

“We are still awaiting the advice from the Election Commission on this issue and in a day or two, some clarity may come,” Singh said adding, the commission received such a complaint for the first time during assembly polls.

Notably, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh has urged the Election Commission to send back the outsiders brought into Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during election time saying it could disturb the state’s peace and lead to violence.

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh on January 19 had said that Punjabi NRI’s from several countries would campaign in favour of AAP in upcoming assembly polls to “save Punjab”.