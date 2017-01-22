Punjab: Over 400 AAP members quit party

Pathak addressing the press conference. Pathak addressing the press conference.

Over 400 hundered AAP members and leaders, many of them founder members of the party, resigned here en masse Saturday when senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also incidentally in Jalandhar for campaign. They also released a 15-pages document levelling serious allegations against the AAP leadership who they accused of spying on his own party leaders.

Watch what else is making news:



Addressing a press conference, AAP’s former state IT cell in-charge Himanshu Pathak, along with several other office-bearers and founder members of the party, said Kejriwal had hired a detective agency and was running the Punjab unit through paid observers. Pathak also alleged that Kejriwal tried to interfere in the SGPC set-up. Pathak said AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, who had become their bosses in Punjab, could not win a single Lok Sabha seat in 2014 in their home state of Uttar Pradesh.