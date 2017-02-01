Punjab: Over 19,000 IMFL bottles seized; 5 arrested

Five persons were arrested and 20 truckloads of Indian Made Foreign Liquor was seized on Wednesday at the outskirts of Abohar in Bahawala area in the poll-bound state of Punjab. The police team that included BSF and paramilitary forces as well, raided a place near a farm house on Abohar-Matili road following a tip-off and seized 19,300 bottles (1,73,700 litres) of IMFL, Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ketan Bali Ram Patil said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The arrested persons have been identified as Parshottam, resident of Mohali, Robin, Shahid, both hailing from Uttar Pardesh, Harinder Pal Singh and Naresk Kumar, both residents of Abohar.

Investigation is on to find the source and destination of the consignment, Patil said.