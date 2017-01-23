Punjab: Liquor shops to remain closed from February 2 to 4

THE LIQUOR shops in the district will remain close from February 2 till February 4. The decision has been taken keeping in view of the assembly elections which are to be held on February 4.

District Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer D Singh Mangat using the powers under Punjab Excise and as per the Representation of Public Act has directed all liquor shops within the jurisdiction of the district to remain close from February 2 from 5 pm till 5 pm on February 4 and also directed to close the liquor shops on March 11, the day of counting the votes.

During these days all wholesale and retail liquor shops and vends will remain close and within the jurisdiction of the district all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces will not be allowed to serve liquor on these days.