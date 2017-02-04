Punjab: Jobless youths miss campaign that fetched them a daily income

Unemployed youths hired by candidates of various political parties for assistance in campaigning were a dejected lot Friday, fearing they would again become jobless. During the campaigning, each of them would earn between Rs 300 to Rs 500 daily.

Follow LIVE updates | Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

“Candidates hire us on daily wages. We do for them what they ask for, including organising nukkad meetings and campaigning door-to-door,” said Jaswinder Singh of Jalandhar Cantt. “I was campaigning for a candidate and I got Rs 500 daily, as well as free food,” said another youth from Model House area who is matric pass.

Most of these youths managed to earn Rs 20,000 to 30,000 during the past one-and-a-half months.