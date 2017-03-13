Elections 2017

Punjab: Jarnail Singh loses security deposit

In Lambi, the total votes polled were 1,33,987 and Jarnail could not get one-sixth of this number, which is a must for saving security deposit.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published:March 13, 2017 5:03 am
punjab election results 2017, jarnail singh, jarnail singh lambi punjab, punjab bjp, punjab bjp seats, punjab aap, punjab congress, punjab elections 2017, punjab aap, akali dal, SAD, punjab SAD, punjab polls, punjab cm, india news, latest news Jarnail Singh in Lambi. Gurmeet Singh

IT WAS a double whammy for AAP candidate Jarnail Singh, who is also the co-convener of the party’s Punjab cell. Jarnail Singh, who had resigned as MLA from Rajouri Garden in Delhi to contest the Punjab Assembly elections against five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, finished third and even lost his security deposit. In Lambi constituency, no one except Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh could recover his security deposit. Amarinder polled 43,605 votes against Parkash Singh Badal who got 66,375 votes while Jarnail Singh, who finished third, got 21,254 votes: 45,121 votes behind the winning candidate.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In Lambi, the total votes polled were 1,33,987 and Jarnail could not get one-sixth of this number, which is a must for saving security deposit.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News