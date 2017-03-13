Punjab: Jarnail Singh loses security deposit

Jarnail Singh in Lambi. Gurmeet Singh Jarnail Singh in Lambi. Gurmeet Singh

IT WAS a double whammy for AAP candidate Jarnail Singh, who is also the co-convener of the party’s Punjab cell. Jarnail Singh, who had resigned as MLA from Rajouri Garden in Delhi to contest the Punjab Assembly elections against five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, finished third and even lost his security deposit. In Lambi constituency, no one except Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh could recover his security deposit. Amarinder polled 43,605 votes against Parkash Singh Badal who got 66,375 votes while Jarnail Singh, who finished third, got 21,254 votes: 45,121 votes behind the winning candidate.

In Lambi, the total votes polled were 1,33,987 and Jarnail could not get one-sixth of this number, which is a must for saving security deposit.