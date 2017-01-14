Punjab: In beating Tejinder Singh Bittu, Raj Kumar Gupta has his revenge after 10 years

Tejinder Singh Bittu; left. Raj Kumar Gupta; right. Tejinder Singh Bittu; left. Raj Kumar Gupta; right.

It has been a sweet revenge for Raj Kumar Gupta, the former MLA announced Friday as Congress candidate from Jalandhar North, replacing former Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) chairman Tejinder Singh Bittu whose candidature from the same seat was announced just the previous day.

In 2007, when Gupta was the sitting Congress MLA from Jalandhar Central, Bittu managed to get the ticket for himself from the same constituency. An enraged Gupta promptly left Congress and joined BJP just before the 2007 Assembly polls. He came back into Congress in March 2010.

In 2012 elections, Congress gave Gupta ticket from Jalandhar Central, but later replaced him with four-time councillor Rajinder Beri.

This time, Gupta’s supporters were furious after Bittu’s name was announced. On Friday morning, they gathered in his support and decided that the Aggarwal community would not support Congress across Doaba if Bittu’s ticket was not cancelled. Also, party sources said Bittu was not a deserving candidate as he had lost the seat with one of the highest margins in Doaba in 2007 also.

From Jalandhar North, former minister Avtar Henry was also demanding ticket for his son.