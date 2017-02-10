Punjab: Good turnout marks repolling at 48 stations

Voters in queue in Muktsar. Gurmeet Singh Voters in queue in Muktsar. Gurmeet Singh

REPOLL ON Thursday saw a drop in the number of voters who turned up to vote in Majitha for the Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election even as numbers for Majitha Assembly constituency equalled that of February 4 when the entire state of Punjab went to polls. The figures released late at night by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, pertaining to polling which took place till 5 pm on Thursday, showed that compared to the 79.47 per cent of total voters casting vote at the 16 polling booths in Majitha where repoll was held for the Lok Sabha seat, Thursday’s turnout was restricted to 75.81 per cent.

However, the voting figures for the 12 booths at the Majitha Assembly constituency remained almost the same with 80 per cent polling recorded on February 4, compared to 80.08 per cent on Thursday.

Muktsar, Sangrur, Moga and Sardulgarh were the other constituencies where repoll took place and data released by the EC showed that all these seats registered an upward turnout compared to the polling on February 4. Repoll in nine polling booths of Muktsar saw 89.55 per cent turnout compared to 86.31 per cent on February 4 whereasd for Sangrur, the figure was 85.41 per cent on Thursday compared to 81.61 per cent earlier, 90.33 per cent in Moga compared to 89.8 per cent previously and 81.26 per cent in Sardulgarh compared to 76.84 per cent on February 4.

Repolling had been ordered by the Election Commission after a number of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines used with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had developed a snag at the 48 polling stations where repoll was held. These machines had been used for the first time in elections in the country and were a pilot project in the Punjab polls.