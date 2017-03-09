Punjab exit poll results 2017: Congress likely to return to power

Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind kejriwal. Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind kejriwal.

Exit polls started rolling in on Thursday evening and it seems that in Punjab Congress has the edge over Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. Captain Amarinder Singh would return as the chief minister of the state if Congress comes through with the numbers coming in the exit polls. It will take 59 seats to win majority in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Uttar Pradesh exit poll results

This was for the first time that the state saw such a sharply contested three-way fight for the 117 seat Assembly. SAD-BJP combine went up against a resurgent Congress and new entrants in Assembly polls–AAP. It is a crucial election for the BJP whose credibility as a pro-development party was hit massively due to the controversies surrounding ruling allies Shiromani Akali Dal. Punjab exit poll results

A victory for Congress will mean redemption for Captain Amarinder Singh and more importantly for Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi who is scrambling to save his party’s existence in the country’s political space. AAP has nothing to lose and were the dark horse. But, it seems infighting and uncertainty over the party’s leadership in Punjab were detrimental to their chances of winning majority. It seems for now that they conceded a lead in Punjab to rivals Congress. Goa exit poll results

India Today-Axis exit polls suggest the the Congress is set to win a comfortable majority of 62-71 seats in the state. The survey gives 36 per cent votes to Congress which is going by general trends, enough to win elections in states. AAP is called as the second largest party in the state. The exit poll gives AAP 42-51 seats and a vote share estimated around 33.5 per cent. The SAD BJP alliance has been given the last spot with 4-7 seats in their kitty.

CVoter exit polls have placed AAP as the front runner in the election and has given it a share of 59-67 seats which means majority in Assembly. It gives 41-49 seats to Congress. The party won 46 in the last polls and the 2012 exit polls by CVoter put Congress in the same bracket.

Today’s Chanakya exit poll has predicted a tie between AAP and Congress. TC puts both parties on 54 seats with a margin of nine. It gives SAD-BJP 9 seats with a margin of ± 5.

