Punjab elections:16 of 19 AAP candidates on first list lost

WITH ONLY 20 seats in its kitty, Aam Aadmi Party came a distant second in the Punjab Assembly after the 77 won by Congress. However, AAP was the party which declared its seats in phases and the first list of 19 candidates was out on August 4, six months before polls and hence they got six months to campaign. Most of the candidates on the first list were known faces as they had worked in the 2014 Lok Sabha election as well.

However, after the results, details revealed that 16 of the 19 candidates on the first list lost and a number of them ended up third as well. Incidentally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited all these constituencies.

Only three candidates on the first list won and they are HS Phoolka from Dakha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Rupinder Ruby from Bathinda Rural. Candidates who lost despite campaigning for six months feel that they had no CM face which cost them dear and in 2022, they will be five-and-a-half-year-old faces and hence would be able to prove themselves.

Himmat Singh Shergill is one AAP candidate from the first list who contested against SAD’s Bikramjit Singh Majithia from Majitha and came third. Shergill, however, is playing the newcomer card as in a message on social media, he is labelling his party as a newcomer in Punjab politics. Shergill in his message to volunteers said, “Our party’s aim was to dethrone SAD-BJP government and we have done that. We are a newcomer in Punjab and still managed to win 22 seats along with our ally LIP and are a party in opposition.”

“The other candidates mentioned on the first list was Ahbab Singh Grewal from Ludhiana West who lost to Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 36,521 votes. Grewal went from door-to-door so as not to miss a single house soon after getting the ticket. He visited his constituency more than four times because of the six months time he had.

