Punjab elections: With various issues in mind, rural, urban voters turn up to vote

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at Dapar village in Dera Bassi on Saturday. Jaipal Singh Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at Dapar village in Dera Bassi on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

On Saturday, the polling booths in Dera Bassi Assembly constituency witnessed a mix of rural and urban voters who gathered to cast their votes in the hope that their issues would be addressed by their candidate. While rural voters wanted issues such as unemployment and development to be addressed, the urban section sought an end to corruption, development of parks and community centers. Since early morning, voters reached the polling stations to cast their votes. While the queues were shorter, it grew longer as the day progressed. “Even after so many years, we still don’t have any park in the area. We don’t have any transport facility from our enclave to the main road. A bus service was started, but it didn’t continue for long. I want issues like these to get addressed. Not much has been done for the youth,” said Sargam Malhotra, a student who casted her vote at Lohgarh polling station located in Zirakpur.

Watch: Assembly Elections 2017: 55% Voter Turnout Recorded In Punjab, 67 % In Goa Till 3.p.m

Like Sargam, many voters at the polling station in the area maintained that Zirakpur has seen development during the last few years. They however, complained that many facilities are still missing in the area.

Like other constituencies in the state, Dera Bassi is also witnessing a triangular contest this time. While Congress has fielded Deepinder Singh Dhillon who has a good support in the area, sitting SAD-BJP MLA N K Sharma is again contesting from here. AAP has fielded Sarbjit Kaur, who is wife of late husband Captain Kanwaljit Singh, a former SAD minister and MLA from the area.

At Dhakoli area, located close to Shimla National Highway, the voters said that their major issue include water logging, unavailability of a proper community centre and lack of sufficient parks for children. “Most of the people are employed here. We expect that new MLA should help people to provide basic civic amenities to the public,” said Gurpreet Singh, a local resident.

At Akali market in Larlu, few youths stated that they want a “change” this time. “Roads have been constructed, but I don’t think that is development. There are no jobs for the youth and the government has not done anything to curb the drug problem. I voted for the SAD in last elections, but this time, I have decided not to vote for them,” said Vikram Singh, a student.