This election a soldier’s grandson will defeat the king: SAD’s JJ Singh on Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Army Chief General (Retd.) JJ Singh, who is the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate against Congress’ Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban, on Saturday said that people will vote for him in majority, adding that this would be the first time that the grandson of a soldier will create history by defeating the king. “A grandson of a soldier will create history by defeating the king. No rule ever lasts and it has to end at some point. As they have not done much of development work for Patiala, you will see people’s response and I am very confident. I have no doubts in my mind. People will give their verdict on who is their best candidate. I will prove myself as an ideal legislature,” he said. General (Rtd.) Singh also expressed confidence in people of Patiala that they will help in ensuring a thumping majority win for him.

“I hope Patiala people will give me their precious time because I am the right candidate. I will fulfil those dreams which I have showed to them. That is why I believe that people of Patiala will provide me majority,” he added. Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh regarding his opponent Gen. (Rtd) Singh said, “It will be the first time in the history of Army that a captain will defeat a General.

Polling began on Saturday to elect the 117-member Punjab Assembly in a three-cornered contest with Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine, which is battling anti-incumbency after a 10-year rule, locked in a tough contest with Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. 1.98 crore people will be eligible to vote in the high stake election, the first after Prime Minister Modi’s demonetisation move. 1,145 candidates, including 81 women and a transgender, are battling for the 117 assembly seats.