Punjab Elections Results 2017: Panjab University alumni script success story, win Assembly poll

NSUI members celebrate victory at Panjab University after the results were announced. (Photo: Sahil Walia) NSUI members celebrate victory at Panjab University after the results were announced. (Photo: Sahil Walia)

As the results of the Punjab Assembly elections were announced on Saturday, several alumni of Panjab University as well as one student pursuing Economics Honours at the varsity emerged victorious leading to celebrations on the campus and at city colleges. The team of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had done door-to-door campaigning for PU alumnus Dalvir Singh Goldy at Dhuri. Goldy, who contested the Assembly elections for the first time, defeated AAP’s Jasvir Singh by a margin of 2,811 votes. Goldy, a former student at the History department, remained president of the Panjab University Students’ Council in 2006-07. He had then contested the election as a representative of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

Speaking on the victory, Chandigarh president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Gurjot Sandhu said, “It is a new beginning of good days on the Panjab University campus as people have shown their confidence in Congress. The party knows how important it is to have a good eduction structure in place for a progressive state. Now we can take up students’ issues with Punjab government with full assurance.”

Another victorious candidate, Kuljeet Singh Nagra, who contested from Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, was president of Panjab University Students’ Council from 1993 to 1995.

Another alumnus, Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, won from Gidderbaha. The youngest candidate in the fray, Davinder Singh Ghubaya (25), won from Fazilka. He is currently doing five-year integrated course in Economics Honours.

“We will invite them to PU to interact with students and share their experience since they have done the university proud. Now the next target is to win the PU students’ elections later this year,” said Manoj Lubana, a senior NSUI leader.

Jubilant members with dholis and Holi colours celebrated at PU hostels. Students were seen dancing outside Government College, Sector 11, and DAV College, Sector 10. “We are ecstatic that Congress has won in Punjab. The state will now come out of the drug menace and goonda raj of SAD,” said Shubham, a student of DAV college.

Some other former students of PU who contested the elections but lost included Daman Bajwa from Sunam, Jagmohan Kang who contested from Kharar, Barinder Dhillon from Ropar and Khushbaz Jattana from Talwandi Sabo.

On being asked about his future plans with their government in power, Gurjot said, “We are going to take up the issue of fiscal crisis with the state government and will ask them to increase the grant to PU. This will ensure that students don’t have to bear the burden of increased fees.”