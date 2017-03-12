Punjab Elections Results 2017: ‘Not sure of cabinet berth, but becoming local bodies minister is my dream’

Balbir Singh Sidhu celebrates in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Balbir Singh Sidhu celebrates in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

After winning the elections for the second consecutive term from Mohali, Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu said that he would fulfil the promises which he made during his election campaign. He reiterated that the people of Mohali chose him over other candidates as he was a local candidate.

“I have been saying from the beginning that parachute candidates cannot win in Mohali. There are many works which need to be done. My dream projects are opening a girls’ college and a medical college. We will also revive the industry to generate employment,” he said.

Asked whether he was expecting a Cabinet berth in the new government, Sidhu said that he did not know whether he would get the berth but becoming local bodies minister was his dream and if he got a chance, he would increase the pace of development works in the state.

On his winning the seat with the highest margin in the district, Sidhu said that it was very clear that people do not believe in the parties which only make false promises. He claimed he had been serving people for the last 25 years and he knew the problems of the residents. “Finally, we proved that the person who remains among people of the constituency wins ultimately,” he said.