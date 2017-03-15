Punjab elections result 2017: Well-qualified candidates lose in Doaba, Class XII pass wins with highest margin

Two former Army officers, Brigadier Raj Kumar (retired) of AAP and Major Jarnail Singh (retired), also from AAP, lost too. Two former Army officers, Brigadier Raj Kumar (retired) of AAP and Major Jarnail Singh (retired), also from AAP, lost too.

In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, well-qualified candidates lost in several constituencies of Doaba region, among them four law professionals, two doctors, one PHD, two former Army officers, while a Class XII pass won by the highest margin in the region.

Congress leaders Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Adampur (Reserved) and Jagbir Brar (Nakodar), BJP candidate from Jalandhar Central Manoranjan Kalia and SAD candidate Jarnail Singh Wahid from Nawanshahr are all law professionals who lost the elections. Two doctors fielded by AAP from Jalandhar, Dr Sanjiv Sharma from Jalandhar Central and Dr Amarjit Singh from Shahkot, too lost.

BJP’s Kalia was defeated by Congress’s Rajinder Beri, an undergraduate, by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

Similarly SAD’s Sultanpur Lodhi candidate Upinderjit Kaur, a PHD in economics from Australia, also lost to Congress’s Navtej Singh Cheema. The only student candidate in fray from AAP, Harjot Kaur, who is pursuing her post-graduation, was defeated from Banga by SAD’s Dr Sukhwinder Singh.

Two former Army officers, Brigadier Raj Kumar (retired) of AAP and Major Jarnail Singh (retired), also from AAP, lost too. Meanwhile, Congress’s Jalandhar (North) candidate Avtar Bawa Henry (10+2) defeated two-time MLA and graduate KD Bhandhari of BJP with the highest margin of over 32,000 votes in Doaba.

SAD’s Ajit Singh Kohar, who has no higher education, won from Shahkot constituency for the fifth time in a row.

