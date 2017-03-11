Punjab elections result 2017: Manpreet Badal predicts 62-70 seats for Congress

“It is probably for first time since 1962 that Akalis would be reduced to single digit in the state,” he said. “It is probably for first time since 1962 that Akalis would be reduced to single digit in the state,” he said.

Unsuccessful for two times in a row after leaving his cousin deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal’s party Akali Dal, the visibly calm Manpreet Badal picked his words cautiously as counting is on. Hopeful of a ‘comfortable majority’ for Congress, he said that ‘if God will bless’ then Congress ‘may get anywhere between 62 to 70 seats.’ “Syaane ne keha hai, ki wadde bol na boliye (Elders have taught us there is no point boasting or making tall claims). I am not an astrologer who can predict exact results. But I am hopeful that Congress should win with comfortable majority from 62 to 70 seats, God’s blessings should be with us. I do not prefer making big statements or going overboard in celebrations before results are not out. We will win if parmatma (God) will wish,” said Manpreet speaking to The Indian Express.

In 2012, it was Manpreet Badal’s People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) that had made the contest triangular but was able to secure only 7% votes. The party which he established on ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh witnessed a downfall since then and later merged with Congress.

Asked what worked for new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this time in Punjab which his PPP lacked in 2012, Manpreet told The Indian Express, “Undoubtedly, AAP has been successful in clicking with the people and emerging as a strong opposition as per exit polls. I think what clicked for them has been party management and money which they managed to get. That is where my PPP lacked in 2012 and did not raise to the level where AAP managed to reach in Punjab. They managed party and money in a much better way.”

Blaming ‘sins’ of Sukhbir Badal for Akali Dal’s possible rout in Punjab, Manpreet said, “It is probably for first time since 1962 that Akalis would be reduced to single digit in the state. It is all because of sins of Sukhbir Badal. One family rule of this party will drown them. Badals and Majithia looted Punjab the way not even British did. It was in childhood that we used to hear of mafias running in Bihar and Bengal, it is our misfortune that now even Punjab has mafias. The misdeeds of Sukhbir Badal will be nail in coffin for Akali Dal.”

On his own political career which took a twist in 2012 as he launched PPP leaving SAD, Manpreet said, “I was allowed to write manifesto of Congress and thus for me it has been a continuation from where PPP started. It has been very satisfying to work with Congress.”

Contesting 2012 Punjab assembly polls on PPP ticket and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket unsuccessfully, Manpreet lost to his sister in law Harsimrat Badal in 2014 from Bathinda LS seat.

“This time I am going to make it easily,” says Manpreet, contesting from Bathinda urban.

Manpreet claimed that as soon as Congress comes to power, it will be end to VIP culture including ‘beacons, choppers, security and foundation stone laying ceremonies’.

“We will be bringing a new law called Conflict of Interest Law under which an MLA cannot run a business related to departments he is taking care of. Also, every year MLAs would be disclosing their assets in Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd