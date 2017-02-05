Paper trail machines a big headache: Election Commission

The Election Commission’s maiden effort to field Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines along with EVMs turned out to be a major problem during the voting in Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday, with complaints about non-functional machines pouring in from several districts leading to delay in polling.

“A total of 6,668 VVPAT machines were fielded in these polls. Providing technical support for the machines which developed technical faults was a challenge due to the limited number of technicians available. It was a constant headache to deal with VVPAT complaints. However, despite the hiccups, the poll was successfully conducted,” said V K Singh, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer.

VVPAT machines were fielded in 33 of the total of 117 constituencies in the state as a pilot project. The machines provide a paper printout to enable a voter to see if the vote cast by him on the EVM has gone to the candidate intended for.