Opportunists and turncoats have done more damage to Congress: Avtar Henry

IN A letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former Punjab minister and senior Congress leader Avtar Henry said opportunistic political leaders had done more damage to the party that even the bullets of hardcore terrorists could not. Henry, who sought ticket for his son which was denied, said he had served the party with full religious zeal during the last four decades and rendered selfless service to the people. He stated that during the black days of militancy, he upheld the Congress flag to disseminate the message of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to every household, adding that though the terrorists used to kill Congress leaders at that time, even their bullets failed to deter him from serving the party.

However, Henry said that apparently, the party now does not need such leaders due to which it was giving importance to turncoats, opportunists and those who had nothing to do with party ideology. He said such leaders are not only posing danger to Congress but can prove fatal to the party.