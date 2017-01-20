Punjab elections: NRIs fan out across Doaba to help AAP

NRIs in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) NRIs in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A number of NRIs have begun campaigning in constituencies of Doaba, known as the NRI belt of Punjab, mostly as part of the AAP’s “Punjab Chalo” campaign.

A group of NRIs led by Baljit Singh Bhullar from Germany, who arrived on January 12, have started their door-to-door campaign in Bhullar village of Kapurthala district. “If you want that those who desecrated Guru Granth Sahib be put behind bars, please give your vote to the party of common man,” he told Kurdaish, an elderly woman, adding that the Quran would not be desecrated if she voted for “Jharu”, the AAP symbol.

In Nurpur Jattan village, Kuldeep Singh Padda from Sweden was making videos to send to his NRI friends while taking a jibe at the government’s claims of “unprecedented development”.

Kulbir Sandhu from Canada has been campaigning in Tanda while Amrit Singh from California has been busy in Tanda and Sham Chaurasi constituencies of Hoshiarpur district. Falijinder Singh from Italy is active in Bholath.

Most of these NRIs have been putting in eight to 10 hours daily for campaigning. More are set to arrive.