Punjab elections: Kejriwal visits Namdhari sect headquarters, asks for support

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a crucial visit to the Namdhari sect headquarters in Bhaini Sahib of Ludhiana Wednesday currently headed by Satguru Uday Singh. The matriarch of the sect Mata Chand Kaur was shot dead last year and probe is now pending with the CBI.

Kejriwal claimed that ‘even CBI is hands in glove with government and solving Mata Chand Kaur murder case will be a priority if AAP comes to power.’

Namdhari sect is yet to announce support for any political party this time.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lakhvir Singh, spokesperson of the sect claimed that ‘Kejriwal asked Satguru Uday Singh for his blessings and support for upcoming polls.’

“Kejriwal held a closed door meeting with Satguru Uday Thakur for almost twenty minutes. He also asked for his blessings and support for coming polls but we are yet to openly announce any support for any political party. Satguru ji gave him his blessings but denied to announce any support for AAP. He only said that may the people vote for the best candidates,” Lakhvir told The Indian Express.

Commenting on Chand Kaur murder case, Kejriwal said, “Namdhari sect is known for its immense contribution in independence struggle and it is shameful that they are still waiting for justice in murder case of their mother. AAP government will work on this case at utmost priority if voted to power.”