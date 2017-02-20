Punjab elections: In Sukhbir Singh Badal seat, all Congress eyes on a community of 55k votes

What the Congress will want to know, however, is whether the Rai Sikhs of Jalalabad voted for Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu or AAP’s Bhagwant Mann. (Representational image) What the Congress will want to know, however, is whether the Rai Sikhs of Jalalabad voted for Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu or AAP’s Bhagwant Mann. (Representational image)

In the battle for Punjab deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Jalalabad constituency, it’s not just the result the Congress is waiting for.

On March 11, the party will also want to find out how voting went in some 100 booths. Among the voters registered in these booths are 55,000 Rai Sikhs, out of 1.9 lakh in Jalalabad. And on their votes, according to a Congress leader, could depend the party’s assessment of one of its candidates elsewhere.

Watch What Else Is making News

Rai Sikhs are seen as a constituency of SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, a Rai Sikh himself. He has rebelled against Sukhbir; his son Davinder Singh Ghubaya is the Congress candidate in Fazilka, which too has a sizeable Rai Sikh population.

What the Congress will want to know, however, is whether the Rai Sikhs of Jalalabad voted for Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu or AAP’s Bhagwant Mann. It is Mann who is seen as posing the greater challenge to Sukhbir.

Although the Congress will seek to link Rai Sikhs’ voting trends with the influence of Sher Singh Ghubaya in Jalalabad, the MP is said to have campaigned for Bittu. He was not available for comment.

“We have supported Bittu in Jalalabad,” his son Davinder said. “We are with the Congress now; we will obviously support the Congress.”

The senior Ghubaya has had a bitter falling out with Sukhbir. He recently accused Sukhbir of preparing and leaking “a fake sleaze video” purportedly showing him.

“The community wants to teach Sukhbir a lesson. Let us wait and watch,” said a member of the community and a supporter of Ghubaya.

“We have also heard of this,” said a senior Congress leader. “We must wait and see if it is Mann who got the Rai Sikh votes.”

Ghubaya used to be a loyalist of Sukhbir. Once the Jalalabad MLA, Ghubaya vacated his seat in 2009 for Sukhbir, then an MP, so that he could enter the assembly. Sukhbir won the byelection.