Punjab elections: Congress worker injured in poll violence

A CONGRESSMAN was injured in a minor incident of poll violence in Tarn Taran district. Voting, however, remained overall peaceful in Majha. An AAP worker was booked for manhandling the Gurdaspur SP at a polling station in Kalanaur. There was also heated exchange between Majitha candidates of SAD and Congress, Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, respectively, at a polling station.

SAD sarpanch of Lalu Ghumanvillage in Tarn Taran constituency, Desa Singh, and his men allegedly opened fire, injuring Congress booth manager Jagjit Singh. Tension erupted after Congressmen accused Desa of buying votes.

Desa called his men over phone and opened fire at the Congressmen. One bullet hit Jagjit below the knee in his right leg. He was taken to hospital. His condition was stable till the filing of this report.

The incident stopped voting for some time. Police booked around 20 people, including Desa and former sarpanch Sarbjit Singh.