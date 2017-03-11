Punjab elections: Congress takes major lead

Postal ballot counting of Lambi constituency in progress at the MMIT, Mallut in Mukatsar Sahib. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Postal ballot counting of Lambi constituency in progress at the MMIT, Mallut in Mukatsar Sahib. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Opposition Congress was surging ahead in 63 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the AAP on 22 seats, the SAD on 24 seats and the BJP on four seats, as per early trends. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was leading in his pocket borough Lambi Assembly constituency, according to trends available for 109 seats. 89-year-old Badal was leading over his nearest Congress rival Capt Amarinder Singh as per early trends available.

Capt Singh, who is also fighting from his traditional stronghold Patiala, was leading from that seat. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal was leading over his nearest rival Ravneet Singh Bittu of Congress by a margin of 2,144 votes from Jalalabad constituency, as per early trends. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar was trailing by 1,487 votes as against his nearest rival BJP’s Arun Narang from Abohar segment. Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress was leading over AAP candidate by a margin of 2,691 votes from Amritsar-East segment.

From Gidderbaha, All-India Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was leading. In Majitha seat, SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia was leading. Congress’ Manpreet Badal was trailing AAP candidate Deepak Bansal from Bathinda Urban as per initial trends. Among the seats on which Congress was ahead included Amritsar Central, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar West (R), Chabbewal (R), Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Dharamkot, Baluana (Reserve), Gidderbaha, Faridkot, Rajpura and Patiala seats.

Congress, which has been out of power in Punjab for the past ten years, is seeking to wrest power from the ruling SAD-BJP combine. Aam Aadmi Party, which made the contest triangular this time, contested its maiden assembly election in Punjab. Ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP was ahead in Lambi, Bhagapurana, Moga, Majitha seats, among other seats, as per early trends. AAP was ahead in the seats including Bathinda Urban, Mansa, Bhadaur (R) and Mehal Kalan (R) seats.