Punjab elections: BJP ropes in Sikh factor to ramp up social media campaign

WITH SOCIAL media campaign expected to play a significant role this election especially among young voters, the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has roped in Sikh and Punjabi factor to increase its popularity on Facebook and Twitter.

Joga & Jeeto, the illustration characters of a Sikh couple, has been launched on BJP Punjab’s social media platforms. The series has been named Joga Jeeto Khari Khari sunayenge, Punjab ka haal batayenge (Joga and Jeeto will speak the truth and tell the reality of Punjab).

According to current social media statistics of four parties, BJP Punjab seems to be lagging behind compared to Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

On Facebook, which is the major platform for the parties for social media campaigning, AAP Punjab page has 8.24 lakh ‘likes’. The Punjab Da Captain page of Captain Amarinder Singh, being managed by IPAC, has a whopping 9.27 lakh ‘likes’ – one of the highest among all parties. The Shiromani Akali Dal page, too, has a decent 5.32 lakh ‘likes’.

However, the official BJP Punjab page has only 48,629 ‘likes’. In an effort to revamp its social media campaign for Punjab polls, the party’s social media cell has also started hitting its ex-star campaigner Navjot Singh Sidhu as part of a strategy to garner more ‘likes’ and shares.

Jeeto Aa Gayi Billi Thailey Se Baahar, Kejriwal kehta hai main banuga, Punjab ka mukhya mantri, says Joga Singh in one of the cartoons to which Jeeto replies, ‘Jogey, phir wo teen din Punjab mein, teen din Dilli mein aur weekend par Goa mein kursi par baithega’. (Joga tells Jeeto that now Kejriwal wants to become Punjab CM. Jeeto replies so now he will sit on a chair for three days each week in Punjab and Delhi and on weekend in Goa).