Punjab elections 2017: Will cooperate with new govt on pro-Punjab issues, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

CONGRATULATING THE Congress and Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh for the party’s victory in Punjab, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday said SAD would “cooperate with the new government on all pro-Punjab issues”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“We honour the mandate given by Punjabis and will extend support to the new government for all endeavours taken for the welfare of the state,” Sukhbir said in a statement.

“I wish the Congress will continue to maintain the pace of development in Punjab and take it to new heights. We stand for Punjab and Punjabiat and ensure the people that we are ready to work in league with the the new government to ensure justice for Punjab on all contentious issues facing the State,” he said.

In a statement, Sukhbir said SAD would take stock of its performance soon. “As per information flowing in, the SAD-BJP has got an impressive chunk of the vote share. Despite this, we have not fared well due to concentration of AAP vote share. There are other factors also that will be examined in due course,” he added.

Panel for Delhi civic polls

Sukhbir formed a six-member committee to be led by senior SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to recommend candidates for Delhi civic elections. He said the members of the committee, apart from Dhindsa were MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prem Singh Chandumajra besides Delhi based leaders – Manjit Singh GK, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Avtar Singh Hit.