Punjab Elections 2017: State chopper may be cops’ eye in the sky

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

THE BELL 429 helicopter used primarily by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal may be airborne on February 23 – on the Punjab-Haryana border for a different purpose altogether. On board the state government-owned helicopter would be Punjab police officers who will keep an eye from the sky to give real-time updates on the movements on the ground. The Punjab police have plans to keep a tab on Punjab-Haryana border by pressing the state government helicopter into service on February 23, the day police braces for any likely confrontation between Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of Haryana which has announced to start digging SYL canal and All India Sikh Students Federation, which has said it would thwart any such attempt.

“Our officers will be on board the helicopter to keep an eye on ground from the sky. This will help us plan our strategy and mobilise cops in an effective way. The chopper will carry out sorties to take stock of the real-time developing situation,” Patiala Deputy Inspector General Ashish Chaudhary told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora, in fact, did an aerial survey on the helicopter to identify vulnerable points that need to be sealed. Arora also took situation on the ground by visiting Shambhu barrier. He was also learnt to have held discussions with senior Haryana police officers on the border.

“The aerial surveillance will also help us strategise if an attempt to sneak in to Punjab from Haryana was made from some undeclared point,” Chaudhary said.

He told that 10 companies of paramilitary forces had been allotted and would reach Wednesday for deployment at vulnerable areas in Punjab.

“Although we are prepared for any eventuality, we will not allow anyone to create any mischief in Punjab,” Chaudhary said. “We will videograph everything,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief patron of Shiromani Akali Dal and the Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today reiterated that Punjab”‘does not have a single drop of water to spare” for any other state.

Badal said political parties and leaders in Punjab and Haryana should refrain from indulging in gimmicks for cheap publicity at the expense of peace and stability in the state. “No one needs entertain any fears or doubts about the interests of the state being compromised as long as long I am here.” “The people of Punjab do not want confrontation with the people of any other state and want only to protect their own rights and interests. A vast majority of the blocks of Punjab is already in an extreme zone of alarm because of the falling water level and the future of farmers is at risk,” Badal said in a statement.