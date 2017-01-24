Punjab elections 2017: Poppy husk supply cut, some kick the habit, others ‘switch to painkillers’

Rush near the Doda Post selling Theka (right in yellow,official vend selling poppy husk) on Punjab border at village Gadderkhera in Rajasthan. Express archive Rush near the Doda Post selling Theka (right in yellow,official vend selling poppy husk) on Punjab border at village Gadderkhera in Rajasthan. Express archive

A poppy husk vend in Rajasthan, 1.5 km from Kandukhera, the last village bordering Rajasthan in Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency, has become a bone of contention this election season. Villagers on the Punjab side say since the vend shut down, their youth have switched from the less harmful natural narcotic to deadlier pharmaceutical and synthetic drugs. The vend shut nine months ago under orders from the Rajasthan government. A few addicts say they got themselves rehabilitated in the absence of affordable poppy husk, but others have switched over to “tablets” and chitta, the narcotic white powder that is the mainstay of drug addicts in Punjab.

“I used to consume 100 grams bhukki (poppy husk) every day,” said Bhanwar Lal, 33, who sells shoes in Kandukhera. “When the vend across the border shut down, bhukki was being sold in the black market and I could not afford it any longer — from Rs 500 per kg at the vend, it has gone up to Rs 5,000 now. I got treatment at a hospital in Dabwali, Haryana. I am off poppy husk now.”

Kuldeep Singh, 35, a farm labourer, said that he used to consume 5 kg paddy husk every month but it has become too expensive for him now; he too claims to have quit after treatment from a doctor in Sirsa. “At least 10 youths in my village have quit poppy husk. Some of them are being treated. We are glad that the closing of these vends is actually helping former addicts,” he said.

But villagers point to the flip side too. “Our boys quit bhukki but switched over to painkillers. That is an even bigger killer,” said Lakhwinder Singh of Ghumiara village near the border.

“How could anyone have sold painkillers so openly if the authorities had been enforcing the law? Why are these tablets available so easily? I have been raising this issue in the meetings of all candidates,” said Karamjit Singh Parjapat of Ghumiara village.

A doctor in a government hospital agreed with the allegation that with bhukki less easily accessible, addicts are switching to painkillers. “Earlier we used to get poppy husk addicts. Now most of them are either on synthetic drugs or painkillers,” he said.

Gurjant Singh, another villager, said poppy husk is still being sold clandestinely in Rajasthan. “A few addicts still go that side and fetch the husk.”

Poppy husk vends were shut down on March 31 last year following a court direction to the Rajasthan government in the wake of a PIL filed by a Chandigarh-based NGO, Arrive Safe. Since then, a special private bus carrying villagers across the border has been discontinued.

“The bus used to take 200 addicts from villages to the vend everyday and bring them back in the afternoon. When the vend is closed, why would these people go? Hence the bus has been discontinued,” said Angrez Singh of Kandukhera.