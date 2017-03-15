Punjab election results 2017: Now race for passes to swearing-in

Sources say that former union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was going to attend the event. He was also on the list of star campaigners. Sources say that former union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was going to attend the event. He was also on the list of star campaigners.

WITH THE swearing-in ceremony of Captain Amarinder Singh as the new Chief Minister of Punjab slated to be held at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday, many members of the Chandigarh Congress have been trying to get passes to the event. While city Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra is trying to get an invitation for the swearing-in, other members are approaching people close to Captain Amarinder Singh.

Former Congress councillor Harmohinder Singh Lucky says, “There are many people in Punjab, especially those working with Captain Amarinder Singh, who are close to me so I am going to attend the ceremony. I have asked them for passes. Even otherwise, I campaigned during the Punjab Assembly elections.”

Chhabra says that as per normal practice, the city unit gets passes for its members to attend such functions. However, he had not received it till now and was expecting to get it by Wednesday. “I have spoken and requested our incharge (Harish Chaudhary) if he could arrange passes as our members wanted to attend the ceremony. He was in Delhi and would revert by Wednesday,” says Chhabra.

Sources say that former union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was going to attend the event. He was also on the list of star campaigners.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla says that he will be attending the event and has arranged passes on his own because of his contacts in Punjab. Babla had campaigned vigorously for Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu from Mohali who won the polls.

Ravinder Gujral, another Congress member, says that he will be getting passes from H S Lucky. Sources say that several Congress members in the city unit are upset as the city chief is not making passes available for them.

