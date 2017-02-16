Punjab elections 2017: Now, ID cards must for representatives of political parties camping outside strongrooms

Supporters of the AAP said that they were asked by the district administration to carry their ID cards which were to be issued to them on Wednesday. (File photo. Express) Supporters of the AAP said that they were asked by the district administration to carry their ID cards which were to be issued to them on Wednesday. (File photo. Express)

The district administration has beefed up security outside strongrooms in the district. The representatives of all the political parties are to carry the identity cards which were issued to them by the district administration. The security measures have been taken after allegations that some officials entered the strongrooms in Nabha in Patiala district.

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that they were asked by the district administration to carry their ID cards which were to be issued to them on Wednesday. They also said that they are satisfied with the security arrangements.

“There is three-tier security around the strongroom. We are allowed to enter a hall where the CISF personnel are staying, and we stay along with them. The administration has also set up a control room outside and they have allowed us to see the strongrooms through the CCTV cameras which are installed in and outside the strongrooms,” they said.

A SAD supporter who was also present said that earlier, they could go up to the second security check point where the Punjab police personnel keep a watch along with the CISF personnel, and it is outside the strongroom but now the administration has asked them not to go near the barricades and told them that they will issue ID cards to them.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that they do not want to take any chances, so they asked the political parties to give details of two or three of their supporters each who could stay in shifts outside the strongroom.

“We have instructions to prepare separate ID cards for them. Nobody can go near the second security point of the strongroom, not even the supporters now, they are told to watch the monitor which is linked to the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the strongroom,” the official added.