Punjab elections 2017: Key Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh warns SAD against Sirsa Dera’s support

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim

A day after Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh extended support to the SAD-BJP combine for the Punjab Assembly polls, Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh Thursday warned of action against those who had sought his support while another prominent Sikh preacher Sant Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwala asked his followers not to forget the sacrilege incidents and vote according to their conscience on February 4, the polling day. On May 7, 2007, soon after the SAD-BJP came to power in state, an edict was issued by Takht Damdma Sahib to ex-communicate Sirsa Dera head after he caused an outrage among Sikhs by reportedly wearing an attire similar to that of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th master of Sikhs.

Some SAD candidates from Malwa region had attended a meeting of Dera Sacha Sauda’s political wing in Bathinda on Wednesday where they had reportedly assured dera followers that the religious congregations of their head would be resumed in Punjab if SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in the state again. The Sirsa-based dera holds considerable sway in Malwa region.

Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh, who was always considered close to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was made Damdma Sahib Jathedar in 2014 after removing Balwant Singh Nandgarh who had developed differences with SAD over the Nanakshahi calendar issue.

Talking to The India Express, Gaini Gurmukh Singh said, “Those who had gone to seek support from the Sirsa dera head for the elections will have to bear the consequences. They have gone against the edict of the Akal Takht established by the sixth Guru of Sikhs Hargobind Sahib. Their act is also a challenge to the 10th master of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh. The almighty will never allow such people to win. They will be defeated. It is going to happen.”

“Strict action will be taken against such people. Nobody will be spared. They will have to face consequences. It is under the realm of Akal Takht Jathedar to call the meeting of all the Jathedars on this issue,” he said.

Gaini Gurmukh Singh also attacked AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly announcing to construct a statue of Nirankari head Gurbachan Singh. “It is a challenging time for Sikhs. One side is seeking support of Dera Sirsa head while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced to construct a statue for Nirinkari sect head Gurbachan Singh (deceased). Same kind of edict was issued against Gurbachan Singh and his sect in 1978 as was issued against Dera Sirsa in 2007. Then, it was an act of Gurbachan Singh that sparked violence in Punjab. Now, many Sikhs have been offering garland to Kejriwal who has announced to construct a statute of Gurbachan Singh,” he said.

Gaini Gurmukh Singh himself was a target of many Sikh bodies, including Damdami Taksal, along with Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Gaini Mal Singh, for allegedly designing the script for issuing a pardon to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015, which was revoked after strong opposition by Sikhs.

Akal Takht Jathedar Gurbachan Singh and SGPC chief Kirpal singh Bhandugar stayed away from media. Sources said many SAD members of SGPC were angry with their party candidates promising Dera followers to allow Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s religious congregations.

Meanwhile, prominent Sikh preacher Sant Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwala has asked his followers to vote conscientiously while refusing to issue a diktat for or against any particular party.

Dhadrianwala, who also enjoys influence in Malwa region, shot to fame when he protested against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargadi in October 2015. He had marched to CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Chandigarh residence seeking justice in the case. Subsequent to this, he often publicly criticised the government for drug menace and law and order situation in the state during his religious congregations across Malwa.

In May last year, he narrowly survived an attack on his vehicle in Ludhiana while his aide was shot. Since then, leaders of various political parties have been seeking his support. Prominent among those who have visited his Gurdwara Parmeshwar Dwar near Patiala are Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh and Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP and Congress were both hoping to get support from the Baba. AAP’s Lambi candidate Jarnail Singh and MP Bhagwant Mann visited him recently. When Jarnail Singh attended his congregation, he was praised by the preacher as a true Sikh following tenets of Sikhism. This had lent hope to AAP supporters.

At a recent congregation at Malerkotla, Sant Ranjit Singh had asked people never to forget sacrilege incidents and make note of promises of any party they were choosing to vote and question them if the promises were not fulfilled. “I do not want to take responsibility. I do not want you to turn to me and say I suggested you a particular party but it was not delivering. It is your choice. Par apne zameer naal vote karna (but vote conscientiously),” he had said addressing a congregation last week.