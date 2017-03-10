Punjab Elections 2017: If Bhagwant Mann wins, who should be MP, his party ponders

Mann during the LS campaign. (Archive) Mann during the LS campaign. (Archive)

Although the exit polls have predicted a close contest in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has started thinking of a replacement candidate for its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann. He has contested from deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Jalalabad assembly constituency and AAP, confident of his victory, has started scouting for a candidate from Mann’s Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

“Mann will win. This is what our surveys are indicating. Our concern is to find an equally effective leader in Parliament who could baffle the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mann was doing his job very well. We have to find someone who turns out to be a tall leader in the Lok Sabha,” said a senior Delhi-based party leader.

AAP leaders said they did not care about exit polls. “We know most polls conducted by various agencies mean nothing,” said Gurpreet Singh Waraich, Punjab convener of AAP. “We will get about 100 seats. Not even a single survey has given us such an overwhelming majority. The surveyors are totally disconnected from the ground. They failed miserably when we won in Delhi.”

“In a casual meeting,” an AAP leader said, “one of our leaders even suggested that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should enter the Lok Sabha from Sangrur to take on Modi in Parliament. But then, Kejriwal need not be in the Lok Sabha to take on Modi.”

AAP leaders said Mann had got immense support only only from the youth but also from women. They referred to his performance in the Lok Sabha election, when he surprised many by scoring the highest in Punjab and winning with the highest margin, three lakh votes.

Mann is the most vociferous of the four MPs the party has in the Lok Sabha. Two of the other three, MPs including Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and Harinder Singh Khalsa, have been suspended. Prof Sadhu Singh, MP from Faridkot, is the fourth: he did not campaign in Punjab citing health reasons.

If Mann wins Sangrur but the party is not able to form the Punjab government, would he rather be in Parliament or in the assembly? “That depends on the party. Senior leaders will decide,” said a senior leader.