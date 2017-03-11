Punjab elections 2017: Don’t taunt losers, says Chief Electoral Officer to candidates

ON THE eve of counting for the Punjab polls, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VK Singh, met candidates of various parties in eight sensitive districts Friday and asked them to be “gentlemanly” in their behaviour if they win. The CEO and Additional DGP, VK Bhawra, visited Sangrur, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Faridkot, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Kapurthala districts and held a series of meetings with the candidates. “We met and requested the candidates to conduct themselves properly and that they must understand the feelings of losers. We were assured by all that they will not cross the line and that there will not be any antagonising or taunting of the losing candidates,” said Singh.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The CEO’s request is part of the post-poll security arrangements made by the Election Commission. The candidates have been asked to avoid “teasing” losers and show “sportsman spirit”.

The EC has also given directions to the district police administrations across the state, and especially, in the eight districts where the CEO and the police nodal officer visited, to ensure adequate force to maintain law and order. Central police force contingents have also been deployed in several constituencies in anticipation of a clash.

Some places where such a situation is likely to develop are Majitha where Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia is in the fray, Valtoha in Tarn Taran district, Lambi from where CM Parkash Singh Badal is being challenged by Jarnail Singh of AAP and Capt Amarinder Singh of Congress and Jalalabad from where Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is being challenged by AAP and Congress.

In another development, candidates and their polling agents of all constituencies were taken on a tour of the counting centres by the returning officers in order to allay any doubts regarding the counting process. The candidates and the polling agents have been given special identity papers, which will allow any one of them to be present at the counting centre and they will be able to visit all those areas accessible to the RO. The strongrooms will be opened at 7 am on Saturday in the presence of the candidates or their agents and the EVMs will be transported to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor that would be accessible only to poll personnel.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the corrdiors through which the EVMs will be moved from the strongroom to the counting hall and the candidates and their agents will be able to see and monitor the transfer. The agents of the political parties will also be present at the counting tables, each holding 10, 12 or 14 EVMs. The EC has also appointed senior officials from outside the state as observers who will conduct random checks on the EVMs by recounting the votes in machines to check the veracity.

Special display screens will be set up at malls across the state and in Chandigarh in which the real time data from the counting will be displayed for the general public. These screens will be set up on Heritage Street in Amritsar, Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh and some major malls in Chandigarh and other cities of the state.