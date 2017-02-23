Punjab elections 2017: Bhagwant Mann moves worry AAP ‘CMs’

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)

HAVING SPENT 10 days with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his core team in Bengaluru, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann is the only leader of the party from Punjab to be with the top leadership and is being watched with curiosity ahead of the Assembly election results on March 11. Mann, who attended Parliament soon after a hectic campaign in the run-up to the Assembly election, joined Kejriwal, AAP’s national spokesman Sanjay Singh, national organisation building head Durgesh Pathak at Jindal Institute in Bengaluru. The leaders underwent a detoxification treatment. Seen as the only leader from the state to spend so many days with the AAP top brass after elections, Mann has certainly evinced interest.

While a senior leader of the party revealed that it was Kejriwal’s way of conveying a message that Mann, often accused of drinking by rivals, attended a detox programme successfully. “One has to follow a very strict diet regimen there. How has Mann undergone the programme if they all allege he drinks?” asked a leader.

His perceived proximity to Kejriwal and his core team has got several AAP leaders in Punjab worried especially those who are in the race to become chief minister if AAP forms government in Punjab. Although it remains to be seen whether Mann, who took on Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad, would be able to win the seat. Observers are of the opinion that it would not be a cakewalk to defeat Sukhbir.

Mann, who addressed nearly 350 rallies as part of the party’s campaign, already enjoys the title of being the most hard-working leader of the party in the state.

After joining Kejriwal, Mann did not miss posting his pictures with AAP leaders on Facebook. While the leaders returned from Bengaluru two days ago, Mann posted a video from Bengaluru days on Wednesday, with Sanjay Singh singing a revolutionary song with Kejriwal, along with his wife and Pathak listening in.

The video was shot by Mann himself, who made it a point to appear in the video and waving to the camera while shooting self.

Mann is a CM aspirant. Although his stand in public is that the party and its MLAs would decide who would be the chief minister if the party comes to power, about a dozen Facebook pages are dedicated to Mann as the next Punjab CM.