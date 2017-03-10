Punjab Elections 2017: AAP upbeat enough to start hunt for chief minister

Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leaders releases the Trade, Indusrty & Transport Manifesto for the Punjab elections in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leaders releases the Trade, Indusrty & Transport Manifesto for the Punjab elections in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With the exit polls divided between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Punjab, AAP is not just keeping its fingers crossed but also planning ahead. Leaders have put their heads together to identify a chief ministerial face. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, the party candidate from Dakha, is among the first names being considered for the top job, sources said, while the names of MP Bhagwant Mann and Himmat Singh Shergill too are being discussed.

Most of the exit polls have written the SAD-BJP off to a single digit. AAP, which is also contesting Goa, channelled all its resources into Punjab hopeful of a big win in the 117-seat assembly. The party got strong financial and volunteer support from its NRI wing in the state too.

Though the exit polls suggest either a close contest or a narrow victory, AAP leaders insist their internal post-poll feedback point to a better show. “If we win, there will be a massive rally in Punjab where Kejriwal will propose a name and if that is approved by the public by a show of hands, it will be the final decision. All MLAs will thereafter come together to discuss it but the decision of the people will be respected,” said a top party functionary.

Phoolka, 60, lost the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana with a narrow margin. He headed the party’s legal cell but resigned all party posts in September 2015 to focus on fighting the 1984 Sikh riots cases. His candidature from Dakha was announced in the first AAP list in August last year. Mann and Shergill faced tougher contests as they took on senior Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia respectively.

AAP announced a CM candidate in Goa, Elvis Gomes, but desisted from doing so in Punjab fearing dissent within. Before the polls, however, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that if the party wins the CM will be a Sikh from the state.

As if preparing for a victory lap, AAP leaders will spread out in Punjab and Delhi Saturday, tracking the results. Punjab state in-charge Sanjay Singh and organisation building head Durgesh Pathak will head out to Punjab while Kejriwal and top party functionaries will monitor the results from the Delhi CM’s residence. Delhi unit leaders will hold fort at the party headquarters in ITO. Giant screens are set to be installed at Kejriwal’s residence as well as the party office where supporters, volunteers and party leaders will come together on counting day.