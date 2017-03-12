Punjab election results: Swept out, SAD not even main opposition

Policemen watch election results at SAD office in Sector 18, Chandigarh , Saturday. Sahil Walia Policemen watch election results at SAD office in Sector 18, Chandigarh , Saturday. Sahil Walia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will not be the main opposition party in Punjab for the first time since the state was formed along with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in 1966. It has been relegated to the third position in the assembly, with merely 15 seats in a 117-member legislature. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested assembly elections in Punjab for the first time and had done well in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, will be the main opposition party with 20 seats. SAD’s performance is its worst in over four decades. It had won 24 out of 104 seats in the 1972 elections. In 1980, the party managed to get 37 out of 117 seats when the Congress formed the government in Punjab with 63 lawmakers.

Anger over desecration of the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, in Bargari, the protests it triggered and the government’s inability to arrest the culprits responsible for the sacrilege have been blamed for the SAD’s loss. The party’s association with the drug menace and the alleged monopoly over key businesses of its top leaders too played a part in the crushing defeat of the party. SAD’s worst drubbing in terms of seats was in Majha. Out of 25 seats in the region, only three candidates of the SAD-BJP alliance — two Akali and one BJP — won. The Congress won 22 seats. In 1997, the SAD-BJP combine registered a landslide victory, winning 25 out of 27 seats in the region. In Amritsar, Guru Nanak Dev University’s political science professor Jagrup Singh Sekhon said that the results were not unexpected. He added that the SAD was bound to lose, while identifying a host of reasons for the debacle. He alleged that there was repression by Akali leadership at the ground level.

“The definition of development and creating infrastructure like roads that they flaunted was not up to the expectations of the people,” he said. He added that the farming crisis in the agrarian state remained, while there were law and order issues and police were helpless. “The guilty of Bargari desecration remained untraced. There was drug taint although they tried to take measures to check it. There was this 10 years of anti-incumbency. Hence, people had no hope from them. And then there were incidents of shoes and stones being thrown,’’ he said. Sekhon said that all these were indicators of people’s anger against the SAD. He added that by the time of polling, even Akali cadres were demoralised and anticipating a defeat in the polls.

Chandigarh’s Panjab University political science professor Ashutosh Kumar echoed Sekhon. He added that SAD was stigmatised over issues like monopolising businesses and making money from everything with no moral credentials. “…the drug taint, the farmers’ suicide, doing little to alleviate the problems faced by farmers… a panthic party that was seen to have destroyed SGPC (the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee responsible for management of gurdwaras) and the (Sikh temporal body) Akal Takht, family politics and public sentiments against them on a number of other issues led to the unprecedented defeat,” he said. SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema, who finished third in Rupnagar constituency, blamed the 10-year anti-incumbency. He underplayed the impact of public sentiments on issues like the desecration, drugs, monopolisation of business. “In terms of seats… yes it is the worst ever performance. But this is not so in terms of vote share,” he said.