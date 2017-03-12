Punjab election results: Partner also suffers Jaded BJP puts up dismal performance, wins just 3 seats

At the BJP office in Chandigarh on Saturday. Sahil Walia At the BJP office in Chandigarh on Saturday. Sahil Walia

WHILE IT cruised to victory in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP endured one of its worst performances in Punjab in over a decade, winning just 3 of the 23 seats it contested in the state. The party failed to open its account in several urban seats with a strong concentration of Hindu voters, traditionally its stronghold in Punjab, and the loss of face was compounded by the fact that of its four ministers, the two who contested these elections failed to retain their seats. The other two, Forest Minister Chunni Lal Bhagat and Industries Minister Madan Mohan Mittal, had been denied tickets due to the party’s ban on older candidates, but their replacements too failed to win.

Watch what else is making news:

While the Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi lost in Amritsar North, Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani lost in Fazilka. Chunni Lal Bhagat vacated his seat of Jalandhar West for his son, Mahinder Pal Bhagat, but the latter lost out to the Congress’ Sushil Kumar Rinku. Mittal was replaced by Parminder Sharma in Anandpur Sahib but Sharma too failed to win.

The three seats that the BJP managed to secure include Sujanpur in Pathankot district, Abohar and Phagwara. The victory of the Phagwara candidate, Som Prakash, should come as an embarrassment for the Punjab BJP president and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Vijay Sampla, as he had strongly opposed Prakash’s candidature but was overruled by the party’s central leadership. The last time that the BJP fared this poorly in the state was in the 2002 assembly elections, when it had secured an identical three seats. In between, the party won 19 seats in the 2007 Assembly polls and 12 in the 2012 elections. The tally of 19 is its highest in the state and has been achieved twice; apart from 2007, the other instance being in the 1997 elections, when it first tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an alliance which has lasted till date.

Infighting, allegations of corruption, an overbearing alliance partner and the demoralisation of its grassroots workers were some of the factors that went against the BJP in Punjab. The major reason, however, appears to be the RSS’s total apathy towards the party following attacks on its functionaries, including one in which the RSS deputy chief, Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd), was shot dead in Jalandhar. The culprits are yet to be nabbed. A delayed distribution of tickets and the constant complain of BJP workers that they were being browbeaten by SAD functionaries were some of the other issues faced by the party.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla said the SAD-BJP alliance had left no stone unturned as far as development of the state was concerned. “It, however, appears that we have not been able to convey our message properly to the people. The people have given their verdict and we respect that even if they have not chosen us,” he said. On the BJP’s failure to put up a respectable total, Sampla said that the causes of the poor performance would be discussed in the party’s internal forums and that suitable course correction would be done.