Punjab election results: Congress sweeps Doaba, AAP makes inroads

The Congress swept Punjab’s Doaba, winning 15 out of 23 seats. It made a comeback in the region, where Dalits account for around 37 per cent of the electorate and hold the key to which party rules the state, after a decade. The SAD and BJP combine managed to get just six and AAP two seats. Eight out of the 23 seats are reserved in the region, while there are 20 to 30 per cent Dalit voters in the remaining 15 seats in Doaba. The Congress and SAD-BJP alliance managed four seats each. Traditionally, whichever party has won a majority of seats in the region has formed the government. In 2007 and 2012 assembly elections, SAD-BJP won 16 and 17 seats to form the government twice. In 2002, Congress had swept to power, winning 17 seats in Doaba.

The AAP made some inroads. “The AAP, which did not have much support here till a couple of months before the election, got a lot of support from the NRIs some weeks before the elections which made party leader quite upbeat. But dissidence over tickets distribution made the cadre weak here,” said AAP leader Major Singh. The reports of AAP links with Sikhs radicals had an impact on the party’s performance. “In urban areas, during the last days of the campaign, talk about AAP’s relation with radicals stopped many Hindu people from voting for them,” said AAP supporter and retired Jalandhar school teacher Ajit Singh.

The Congress wrested all four Jalandhar urban seats from SAD-BJP combine. In the region’s other three districts, Congress and BJP won in urban areas. “We wanted a change in the state and AAP was also an option. But we preferred an experienced party,” said Chaman Lal, a shopkeeper in Hoshiarpur, where AAP had a strong presence. Congress candidate Raj Kumar, who won from a reserved seat in Hoshiarpur, said that people trusted Captain Amarinder Singh more than AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. He added that they proved it in Doaba.