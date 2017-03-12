Punjab election results: Congratulating Congress, Parkash Singh Badal takes potshots at AAP

Punjab election results: Congress supporters held a tractor roadshow, played Holi and burst crackers. Punjab election results: Congress supporters held a tractor roadshow, played Holi and burst crackers.

HAVING WON the election from Lambi and lost the state, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday congratulated Amarinder Singh and the Congress and took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal for the new party’s “negative politics”. The AAP, he said, had “defamed Punjab on drugs”. “There was no AAP wave in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal has seen the result for himself,” he said. “He and his allies believed more in negative politics – they shouted that they would put us behind bars…they had a dubious stand on SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal)…. The result is before you.” Badal also made it a point to point out that both son Sukhbir Badal and he won their seats, and that even “Congress’s big pehalwaan” (Amarinder) couldn’t defeat him. Badal won by 22,770 votes, with Amarinder finishing second and AAP’s Jarnail Singh at the third spot with just over 21,000 votes. Jarnail, who trailed from round one, left the centre midway through the counting process.

In 2012, Badal had won from Lambi by a margin of over 24,000 votes against Congress’s Mahesh Inder Badal. “We were expecting to form the government, but I accept the verdict. I had not thought about any target (of number of seats),” he said, adding, “But both AAP and Congress failed in Lambi and in Jalalabad, where Sukhbir won his seat. So they have been shown the mirror.” Congratulating Amarinder for his victory from Patiala and the Congress’s overall win in the state, Badal said, “Although the Congress never cooperated with us in Vidhan Sabha, we offer them full cooperation…in the larger interest of the state.”

The CM said he accepts the people’s mandate “with folded hands”, and will go to Chandigarh on Sunday to submit his resignation to the Governor. Unlike 2012, when the entire Badal family, including Bikramjit Singh Majithia, were at Badal village on the day of the results, this time only Badal senior was present in the house, along with supporters. “Sukhbir is in Delhi and we expect him to be here tomorrow,” he explained. “The party will hold a meeting to introspect reasons for our defeat, and the party president (Sukhbir Badal) will call this meeting.” Badal added, “Our development agenda did not work, although we did the maximum development work in the state. No state in India could have done so much work. We built memorials, good roads…. So we have to introspect why the voters overlooked our work.”

In contrast to the overall silence at Badal mansion – “I never express grief over a loss, and don’t celebrate victory,” the CM said – Congress supporters held extensive celebrations outside. They held a tractor roadshow, played Holi and burst crackers. Harcharan Singh Bains, media adviser to the CM, claimed that SAD “could have done better” but were done in by the projections. “We were projected as a party with less than 10 seats in opinion polls,” he said. “We think they (opinion polls) were one of the reasons for our defeat which created a negative wave all over.” he alleged that the AAP saw the party’s defeat coming and “on the last day, they diverted their vote-bank to the Congress. This is the reason for a clear mandate for Congress.”

Reacting to the SAD-BJP’s defeat in the state, Sadha Singh, a former sarpanch of Lambi, said, “Ten years of jail has ended. Although we are sad that Maharaja-sahib (Amarinder) has lost from Lambi, we are happy that he will form the government.”