Punjab election results 2017: Youngest candidate defeats minister by 265 votes in Fazilka

DAVINDER SINGH Ghubaya, youngest contestant in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election and son of Shiromani Akali Dal rebel MP, won the Fazilka seat by the lowest margin of 265 votes, defeating sitting BJP MLA and minister Surjit Kumar Jyani (62). Davinder (25), the son of Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, contested on a Congress ticket. The Fazilka seat falls under Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency in Malwa region. Out of a total of 1,43,191 counted votes, Davinder bagged 39,276, Jyani 39,011 and Independent candidate Rajdeep Kaur 38,135. As many as 15 candidates were in the fray from Fazilka where 669 voters chose NOTA (None Of The Above).

Watch What Else Is Making News

Following differences between SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father, Davinder opted to join Congress on December 21, last year, just two months before the polls. He is an IIT-Roorkee graduate whereas Jyani, a matriculate, is from the RSS.

It was a neck-and-neck fight among Davinder, Jyani and Kaur in all 15 rounds of counting at SKBDAV Senior Secondary School at Painchan Wali in Fazilka. However, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Samarbir Singh Sidhu came fourth by garnering 16,404 votes from this seat in the Malwa belt where AAP was said to be in a strong position.

Barring 2002, Jyani won this seat thrice since 1997.

After the final result was declared, Davinder said, “I thank all the voters and would work for the welfare of the people of my constituency.” His father said, “I was confident of my son’s win.”