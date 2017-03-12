Punjab Election Results 2017: Working for welfare of people; that’s why they chose me, says NK Sharma

NK Sharma celebrated his victory with his supporters at DC office in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) NK Sharma celebrated his victory with his supporters at DC office in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

“I have been successfully working for the welfare of people of my area for more than 15 years. That is the reason people of my constituency preferred to elect me again,” said N K Sharma, who won from Dera Bassi constituency for the second consecutive time. On the low margin of victory from his arch rival Deepinder Dhillon of the Congress, he said, “People have rejected Dhillon for the second time. There could be many factors responsible for this margin. However, the number of votes I polled has increased.”

Asked about the reasons why the SAD-BJP alliance failed to get full majority in the election, Sharma replied, “Parkash Singh Badal-led alliance served Punjab for 10 consecutive years and achieved so many successes in the development work. The reasons behind the defeat will be explored later.” Sharma, a resident of Lohgarh village located in Zirakpur, rejected the existence of AAP in Punjab and said that the party failed to put up any strong performance in his area.

“We will sit in the Opposition and work as a responsible party. My priority will be to fulfil all the pending development projects,” he said.