Punjab Election Results 2017: Voters’ agenda includes water shortage, poor roads and basic amenities

Supporters of Congress celebrate their candidate win Assembly elections on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Supporters of Congress celebrate their candidate win Assembly elections on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Shortage of water, poor condition of roads and upgradation of day-to-day amenities. These are some of the issues which the residents of Kharar Assembly constituency are hoping to get addressed through the newly elected MLA. After the results were announced, residents of several areas maintained that their long-pending issues need to be resolved.

People living at Garib Das village near Mullanpur in Kharar said that they were facing problems of roads, electricity and unemployment. “Many of the residents here voted for AAP this time. We want our new MLA to take up our issues and get the work done,” said Amarjeet Singh, a villager, adding that nothing much had been done by the previous MLAs.

Another resident, Gurcharan Singh, said that the village was close to Mullanpur where new areas were coming up. “Many flyovers were constructed by the previous government. This village never saw any developmental work,” he said. “Last time, the MLA used to say that there is no Congress government and he is not able to do any work. We fear the same thing can happen again as new MLA is from AAP and there will be now Congress government.”

Veteran journalist Kanwar Sandhu, who won the Kharar seat on Saturday, has been maintaining that the entire constituency has been neglected and it has been ruined. Former Kharar MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang from Congress during his campaign had said that his constituency was completely neglected by the SAD government in the state.

Residents of Nayagoan in Kharar constituency complain that there is a shortage of water in the area, which is giving a tough time to the residents. “People have to store water for days. We want this problem to get addressed. New MLA should take up this issue, so that people can get some relief,” said Kuwar Singh, a businessman in the area.

Sandhu claims that there are a lot of issues which people are facing in the constituency. “From education to health, the facilities need to be upgraded. The condition of rural areas is very bad. There is a big issue of toll tax barrier in my area which needs to be looked into,” he said.