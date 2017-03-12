Punjab election results 2017: Tota Singh, son lose big; blame desecration, AAP

THE ONLY convicted MLA to be in the fray this time, veteran Akali Dal leader and agriculture minister ‘Jathedar’ Tota Singh, 74, suffered a crushing defeat from Dharamkot Assembly constituency. His son Barjinder Makhan Brar, too, lost from Moga by a huge margin. Both father and son lost to Congress candidates. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s decision to give tickets to the father-son duo backfired as Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh of the Congress defeated Tota Singh by 22,218 votes. getting maximum 63,318 votes.

Harjot Kamal of Congress won from Moga polling 52,357 votes while AAP candidate Ramesh Grover finished second with 50,593 votes. Brar finished third with 36,587 votes.

In fact, the sitting SAD MLAs of all four seats of Moga have lost this time. Darshan Brar of Congress won Baghapurana while Manjit Singh of AAP won Nihal Singh Wala. In both seats, sitting SAD MLAs had resigned in protest against ticket denial. In 2012, Tota Singh was convicted in a case of corruption for alleged misuse of official vehicle and sentenced to a year of imprisonment.

Tota blamed the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib for the defeat. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “Not drugs but desecration of Guru Granth Sahib has led to our defeat. There was no other issue. Desecration has harmed us in a big way.” He also said that “AAP ate into votes of SAD, not Congress”. For the defeat of his son, a first-time contestant from Moga, he said, “Moga city is a Hindu-dominated seat and this made a difference. He put in everything.”