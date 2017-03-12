Punjab election results 2017: Three of 4 Badals win, ministers fare poorly

TEN of 16 ministers of the Parkash Singh Badal cabinet who contested the election lost in the results announced on Saturday. Among those who bit the dust is the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch’s son-in-law Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, who lost to Congress’s Harminder Singh Gill from Patti seat by over 8,000 votes. The Badal cabinet had 18 ministers — 14 from SAD and four from ally BJP. All 14 SAD ministers contested the polls, but the BJP did not give tickets to two ministers — Bhagat Chunni Lal and Madan Mohan Mittal —due to unofficial age ceiling factor.

The other two BJP ministers — Anil Joshi and Surjit Kumar Jyani — lost from Amritsar North and Fazilka, respectively. While Joshi lost to Congress’s Sunil Dutti by 6,497 votes, Jyani went down to Congress candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya by only by 265 votes.

Barring Kairon, the Badal family had a smooth sailing, with the father-son duo of Parkash and Sukhbir Badal, and Sukhbir’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia pulling off victories amid projections of tough contests in the triangular fight this time. The other three SAD ministers who won are Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who earlier represented Sunam but this time contested from Lehra, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (Sahnewal constituency), and Ajit Singh Kohar (Shahkot).

The cabinet ministers who lost include party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema (Rupnagar), Sikander Singh Maluka (Rampura Phul), Gulzar Singh Ranike (Attari), Sohan Singh Thandal (Chabbewal), Janmeja Singh Sekhon (Maur), Tota Singh (Dharamkot) and Surjit Singh Rakhra (Samana).