Punjab election results 2017: ‘Split in anti-Congress vote in Malwa led to BJP-SAD defeat’

EXCITED OVER poll results in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand but facing a humiliating defeat in Punjab, senior BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu has attributed “negative campaigning” by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for the defeat of SAD-BJP alliance in the Punjab Assembly election apart from the anti-incumbency factor.

In an interview to The Indian Express soon after the results, Abhimanyu, who is Punjab BJP election co-in-charge and finance minister in Haryana’s BJP government, claimed that the Akali-BJP combine has done reasonably well in Punjab and better than the predictions in opinion polls. He believes that the split of anti-Congress vote in Malwa region by AAP is also one of the reasons for the defeat of the SAD-BJP alliance.

“AAP came to (Punjab) from Delhi. They (AAP) had performed well in Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. They had come as an unorganised group but somehow impacted the chances of Akali Dal as they seem to have done better in Malwa region than the other two regions. Malwa is generally an Akali Dal stronghold. They (AAP) were also indulging in negative campaigning against the SAD- BJP government which led to almost doubling of the impact because on the ground they also ended up splitting the votes of Akali Dal -BJP or the anti-Congress votes,” said Abhimanyu.

Explaining the anti-incumbency factor, the BJP leader said, “The natural anti-incumbency after a 10-year rule by the SAD-BJP is one of the foremost reasons of this outcome. It must be remembered that Punjab has normally never returned a party to the government after a stint of five years. But, it was a historic turning-point five years ago when the SAD-BJP alliance was returned to power in Punjab.”

He added, “The SAD-BJP as a party and organisation probably could not take the good work done by the government to the masses as effectively as the negative campaign unleashed by the Congress against the SAD-BJP government.”

When asked about the impact of drug issue on the polls, Abhimanyu said, “This kind of detailed analysis can only be done at a later stage. But, in any case, drugs have always been an issue in Punjab which Sardar Parkash Singh Badal and BJP had themselves said that it is a cross-border issue. We would be happy to see if Congress government is able to effectively curb this menace in the coming years.”

Notably, even being co-in-charge of BJP’s Punjab poll affairs, Captain Abhimanyu did not tour the state to support party candidates because of politics over the SYL issue. Senior leaders of other mainstream parties also avoided visiting Punjab in poll season to avoid being dubbed “anti-Haryana” by their opponents.

When asked about the fate of construction of SYL canal during the upcoming Congress government’s tenure, Abhimanyu said, “I don’t see any problems because now SC has finally and conclusively decided that the SYL canal will be constructed and the share of Haryana of the Ravi-Beas river waters has to be given. So, I don’t forsee any problem and this judgment will have to be executed and Haryana will get its due share of water.”

He added, “I will personally expect Captain Amaridner Singh to honour the SC judgment and will allow the due share of Ravi-Beas waters to Haryana by supporting the construction of SYL canal.”