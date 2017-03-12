Punjab election results 2017: Sodhi is Captain Amarinder’s OSD

On Saturday, after the Congress emerged winner in the Punjab Assembly elections and with Captain Amarinder Singh set to be sworn in as chief minister, the stage is set for major bureaucratic reshuffles as Amarinder is likely to pick officers for top posts. Gurinder Singh Sodhi, assistant commissioner (General) at Fatehgarh Sahib, was Saturday posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s office.

An order by the Punjab Governor on the transfer and posting of Sodhi was Saturday circulated to the department and officials concerned.