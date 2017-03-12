Punjab election results 2017: SAD, BJP bite the dust in Ludhiana

IN Ludhiana district, which has the highest number of 14 Assembly seats in Punjab, the ruling SAD-BJP alliance was reduced to just one seat from the six it won in 2012. While Congress won eight seats, BJP lost all three seats it contested. AAP won three seats, all in Ludhiana rural, while its alliance partner Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of the the Bains brothers bagged two.

Irrigation Minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon was the only saving grace for SAD as he defeated Satwinder Bitti of Congress and Harjot Bains of AAP from Sahnewal.

Bains, the youth president of AAP and also one of its youngest candidates, came third with 39,570 votes as Dhillon and Bitti polled 63,184 and 58,663 votes, respectively.