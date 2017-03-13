Punjab election results 2017: Post poll debacle, change of guard likely in AAP state unit

HEADS MAY roll in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its humiliating defeat in Punjab Assembly elections as the party could secure victory in only 20 seats. After some senior local leaders registering their protest with the senior leadership against the party for “not showing confidence” in state leaders, the party plans to have state leaders at the helm of affairs in Punjab.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sources in AAP said the party would organise an introspection meeting after March 15 and a change in guard may not be ruled out. The party also plans to strengthen its organisation by making structural changes. From a structure at every zone level it is likely to have office-bearers at every district and Assembly segment level.

Sources told the Indian Express that they would also organise a legislative party meeting to elect the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The frontrunners for the post are lawyer H S Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, journalist turned politician Kanwar Sandhu and Aman Arora.

“The MLAs will elect their leader in the Assembly. He will be mandated with keeping a check on the ruling party so that the interests of people do not suffer,” said a party leader.

AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh Sunday spent a major part of Sunday calling on leaders in Chandigarh. He visited MP Bhagwant Mann and Kanwar Sandhu and discussed future strategy. He also called up AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi on the phone.

A leader said, “Several party leaders have openly expressed their dissatisfaction to the senior leadership in Delhi, holding the party’s strategy and its execution responsible for the defeat. They have resented the lack of confidence posed by the seniors. This was one of the major reasons: That outsiders tried to run Punjab while they did not understand the region properly. I can say for sure that people wanted to vote for AAP but AAP did not come up to their expectations,” said an AAP leader who did not wish to be named.