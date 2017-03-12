Punjab Election Results 2017: Poor strategy in Mohali, dissidence in Kharar and Dera Bassi

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

With the results of the Punjab Assembly elections declared on Saturday, leaders of political parties contemplated on the reasons for the results.

The SAD, Congress and AAP emerged victorious on one seat each in the three constituencies in Mohali district. In Mohali, where SAD claimed to have spent more than Rs 3,500 crore on the development works proved to be a hard nut to crack for both SAD and AAP. Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu who won from the constituency said that he won from the seat as he is local and remained among people.

A senior SAD leader claimed that there was a rift between the local SAD leaders. Many councillors did not help the party candidate which led to their defeat.

“First they sent a five-member panel for selection of a candidate. They were not ready to accept any candidate from outside. When the party decided to field Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, it was too late. Moreover, there was no coordination and everyone was going their own way,” the leader added.

The imposition of property tax also went against the party, a party insider said.

An AAP leader who accompanied party candidate Narinder Shergill in his campaign said that there was a lack of strategy and the change of candidate also went against the party.

“Despite getting good share of votes, we lost badly. Earlier, Himmat Singh Shergill who got very good vote share in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was shifted to Majitha and then Narinder Shergill was fielded. I feel it went against the party,” the AAP leader said.

In Kharar, dissidence in SAD and Congress cost both the parties dearly. In the Congress, Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha, a former OSD of Captain Amarinder Singh when he was the chief minister from 2002 to 2007, also staked her claim for the ticket. She was expelled from the party immediately after the elections.

Senior SAD leader Ujagar Singh Badali did not campaign for the party and his daughter was also expelled from the party for anti-party activities. “Badali was a senior leader. His lack of support cost the party dearly. Now the party seniors will definitely look into this,” added a SAD leader from Kharar.

In Dera Bassi, dissidence seemed to became a cause of defeat of Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Unlike the Congress, Sharma was the unanimous choice of SAD but some local Congress leaders, including Jaspal Singh Sarpach, had differences with Dhillon in the past.